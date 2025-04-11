Old Foes Bayern And Dortmund Face Off Amid Spectre Of European Exit
Muhammad Irfan Published April 11, 2025 | 06:10 PM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Bayern Munich's home 'Klassiker' clash with Borussia Dortmund takes place on Saturday against the backdrop of potential Champions League elimination for both sides.
The clash, which has emerged as the Bundesliga's showpiece rivalry over the past 15 years since Dortmund won back-to-back titles under Jurgen Klopp, comes in the middle of both clubs' Champions League quarter-finals.
On Tuesday, an injury-decimated Bayern lost 2-1 at home against Inter Milan in the first leg.
In the second leg, Vincent Kompany's side will need to win by two goals to avoid extra time, or by one and hope to triumph on penalties.
The Bavarians can take hope their record at the San Siro against Inter: three wins and a draw in five games. The Milan stadium was also the scene of Bayern's 2001 Champions League final victory over Valencia.
The situation for Dortmund, Champions League finalists last season, is far more dire.
Niko Kovac's men were thumped 4-0 in Barcelona and will need to pull off one of the biggest turnarounds in Champions League history to reach the semi-finals.
Complicating matters for both Bayern and Dortmund is that there is still plenty at stake in the league.
With six games remaining, Bayern could be just three points clear of second-placed Bayer Leverkusen at kick-off, should Xabi Alonso's side beat Union Berlin earlier on Saturday.
Bayern cannot afford a slip against Dortmund. Leverkusen have won 14 of their past 18 games and have lost just once.
Wanting to keep their slim hopes of Champions League qualification alive, Dortmund will go to Munich to fight for every point.
Dortmund sit eighth, five points off the top four.
Fresh from the humbling in Barcelona, Kovac warned his side could expect more of the same on Saturday, saying "Bayern are on the same level as Barcelona. We need to do better defensively."
"A defeat is always a setback, but the Bundesliga is a different story. Bayern are fighting for the title and we know it will not be easy."
A slight glimmer of hope for Dortmund will be their 2-0 win in the same fixture last season, the first time they had won a league game in Munich since 2014.
Leverkusen's bid to chase down Bayern looks set for a timely boost, with Florian Wirtz expected to return from injury.
On Tuesday, Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes told reporters Wirtz "will be fit to play this weekend, if nothing happens."
One player no doubt awaiting Wirtz's return is striker Patrik Schick. Eight of Schick's 17 league goals this season were set up by Wirtz, with the Czech only scoring once since the Germany midfielder went down with injury.
Recent Stories
Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 opening match
Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award
LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
More Stories From World
-
Football: Italian Serie A table32 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A result42 minutes ago
-
Rybakina powers Kazakhstan into Billie Jean King Cup finals52 minutes ago
-
McIlroy, DeChambeau charge as Rose clings to Masters lead52 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table52 minutes ago
-
Tennis: Billie Jean King Cup results - update1 hour ago
-
Gaza rescuers say family of 10 killed in Israel strike2 hours ago
-
Frustrated families await news days after 221 killed in Dominican club disaster2 hours ago
-
Bomb blast outside offices of Greece rail accident company2 hours ago
-
Trump admin rejects judge's order to provide update on wrongly deported migrant2 hours ago
-
NY helicopter crash victims were celebrating birthday2 hours ago
-
Six arrested for murder of notorious Inter Milan ultra2 hours ago