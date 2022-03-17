Older Australians left behind in tech revolution: survey

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published March 17, 2022 | 01:12 PM

SYDNEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :A new report from National Seniors Australia has shown how older Australians grapple with rapidly changing technology trends from self-checkouts to smartphones.

The report, published by the peak body representing older Australians on Thursday, compiled results from a survey of 5,430 senior Australians aged over 50 in 2021 and compared them with a previous survey in 2018.

"We are being forced into the digital world and I am trying to keep up to date with most of it, but it is moving so fast," said one of the participants.

The survey showed that seniors have ventured into the world of web-surfing, texting, stream television, online banking and video calling since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The largest increase in the study was the ability to use a smartphone well, which increased from 49 percent in 2018 to 63 percent in 2021. Over 120 people also commented that they had learned how to use video calling technologies such as Zoom and Teams during the pandemic.

Despite a marked increase in use and ability, older Australians increasingly felt frustrated using digital services up from 32 percent to 46 percent. Similarly, the proportion of people who preferred face-to-face communication rose to 82 percent from 65 percent.

"Much digital engagement during the COVID era has been forced, with non-digital choices contracting over time and little support to make the transition," said Chief Executive and Director of Research of National Seniors Australia John McCallum.

"Sometimes I have hearing difficulties over the phone. Face to face can be easier because I can lip-read," said one of the participants in the survey.

Many older people included in the survey also reported discomfort with using automated services such as self-check-outs and ATMs even if technically competent, citing impersonality and fear that it would put people out of jobs.

"Is it any wonder that many older Australians, who prefer a local identity and community engagement, express a lack of comfort with this radical change?" said McCallum.

Overall, the survey highlighted the fact that despite new technology having the potential to help older people, they are often targeted at younger people and seniors lack the support to properly utilize it.

"My acquaintances do not discuss (their use of technology); therefore, I am largely going it alone digitally, with mixed success," said another senior respondent.

