Older Muscovites Told To Stay Indoors As Virus Resurges

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 09:03 PM

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Friday ordered older people to stay at home and recommended employers ramp up remote working after a spike in coronavirus infections

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Friday ordered older people to stay at home and recommended employers ramp up remote working after a spike in coronavirus infections.

The Covid-19 caseload in Russia, the world's fourth most affected country, had remained steady for several months but in recent days climbed steeply towards levels last seen in June.

Health officials later said pregnant women and those who have recently given birth should also stay at home.

The mayor highlighted a "serious" increase in hospital admissions and said over-65s and those with chronic illnesses should stay at home from Monday and shop rarely, although walks outside would remain unrestricted.

"Unfortunately we see a significant increase in the number of confirmed cases in Moscow in recent days," Sobyanin wrote in his blog.

"So from September 28, we are asking you to stay at home."

