UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Older Sister Of Ex-Bolivian President Morales Dies From COVID-19 - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 04:12 PM

Older Sister of Ex-Bolivian President Morales Dies From COVID-19 - Reports

Former Bolivian President Evo Morales' older sister, Esther, has died at the age of 70 after having contracted the coronavirus, local media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) Former Bolivian President Evo Morales' older sister, Esther, has died at the age of 70 after having contracted the coronavirus, local media reported.

According to the Agencia Boliviana de Informacion (ABI) news agency, Esther Morales was taken to a hospital in Bolivia's eastern city of Oruro on August 9, where she was admitted to a ward for COVID-19 patients. The woman spent several days in intensive care. She passed away late on Sunday.

The former president, who fled Bolivia in November under pressure from protesters and the military following the Bolivian opposition's refusal to accept his victory in the first round of the presidential election, confirmed his sister's death.

"It hurts me that I could not say goodbye to my sister, who was like a mother to me, to thank her for her love, honesty and courage ... She was by my side at the most difficult times," Morales wrote on Twitter.

Esther Morales' relatives are said to be assessing the possibility of burying her in her hometown of Orinoca.

Bolivia has so far recorded over 100,000 COVID-19 cases and more than 4,000 related deaths.

Related Topics

Election Twitter Died Oruro Bolivia August November Women Sunday Media From Opposition Love Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hazrat Qalandar Lal Shehbaz’s shrine reopens aga ..

7 minutes ago

UAE provides health services to residents of remot ..

16 minutes ago

Punjab CM says he appeared before NAB just as witn ..

19 minutes ago

National Throwball Coaching Course from Sep 4

49 seconds ago

Smart and swifit signings needed as Man Utd run ou ..

50 seconds ago

Iran reports 165 more virus deaths, over 2,200 cas ..

52 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.