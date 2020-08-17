Older Sister of Ex-Bolivian President Morales Dies From COVID-19 - Reports

Former Bolivian President Evo Morales' older sister, Esther, has died at the age of 70 after having contracted the coronavirus, local media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) Former Bolivian President Evo Morales' older sister, Esther, has died at the age of 70 after having contracted the coronavirus, local media reported.

According to the Agencia Boliviana de Informacion (ABI) news agency, Esther Morales was taken to a hospital in Bolivia's eastern city of Oruro on August 9, where she was admitted to a ward for COVID-19 patients. The woman spent several days in intensive care. She passed away late on Sunday.

The former president, who fled Bolivia in November under pressure from protesters and the military following the Bolivian opposition's refusal to accept his victory in the first round of the presidential election, confirmed his sister's death.

"It hurts me that I could not say goodbye to my sister, who was like a mother to me, to thank her for her love, honesty and courage ... She was by my side at the most difficult times," Morales wrote on Twitter.

Esther Morales' relatives are said to be assessing the possibility of burying her in her hometown of Orinoca.

Bolivia has so far recorded over 100,000 COVID-19 cases and more than 4,000 related deaths.