Oldest' inscriptions unearthed in northern Turkey

Inscriptions claimed to be the oldest in the Black Sea region, and Doric headers used in ancient architecture have been unearthed in the ancient city of Tieion in northern Turkey

ZONGULDAK (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 )

"We have found pieces [with carvings] in the Runic alphabet. This is of great importance for us in terms of being the oldest written document found on the shores of Turkey's Black Sea," Sahin Yildirim, head of the excavation team, told Anadolu Agency on Wednesday.

The ancient city is located in the town of Filyos, Zonguldak province, and excavation work is being carried out by a team of 30 archaeologists.

Yildirim said the findings unearthed around a Roman temple show the presence of Phrygians before the Hellenes.

"Earlier we found residential structures dating to the last quarter of the 7th century BC, all of which were linked to the Hellenic colonization," he added.

It was believed that the cities were set up by the Hellenes; however, local settlements and cultures have been discovered with these excavations, he said.

"So, we can say that when the Hellenes came to the Black Sea region and established cities, tribes of Phrygian origin were among the local tribes."