UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oldest' Inscriptions Unearthed In Northern Turkey

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 seconds ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 05:49 PM

Oldest' inscriptions unearthed in northern Turkey

Inscriptions claimed to be the oldest in the Black Sea region, and Doric headers used in ancient architecture have been unearthed in the ancient city of Tieion in northern Turkey

ZONGULDAK (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Inscriptions claimed to be the oldest in the Black Sea region, and Doric headers used in ancient architecture have been unearthed in the ancient city of Tieion in northern Turkey.

"We have found pieces [with carvings] in the Runic alphabet. This is of great importance for us in terms of being the oldest written document found on the shores of Turkey's Black Sea," Sahin Yildirim, head of the excavation team, told Anadolu Agency on Wednesday.

The ancient city is located in the town of Filyos, Zonguldak province, and excavation work is being carried out by a team of 30 archaeologists.

Yildirim said the findings unearthed around a Roman temple show the presence of Phrygians before the Hellenes.

"Earlier we found residential structures dating to the last quarter of the 7th century BC, all of which were linked to the Hellenic colonization," he added.

It was believed that the cities were set up by the Hellenes; however, local settlements and cultures have been discovered with these excavations, he said.

"So, we can say that when the Hellenes came to the Black Sea region and established cities, tribes of Phrygian origin were among the local tribes."

Related Topics

Century Turkey Zonguldak Temple All

Recent Stories

2020 becomes TECNO’s year with the highest scale ..

17 minutes ago

Hina Pervaiz Butt tenders resignation in move agai ..

37 minutes ago

Pakistan’s fastest growing AIoT brand realme is ..

44 minutes ago

PTI leader Liaquat Ali Jatoi calls on Sindh Govern ..

4 seconds ago

DC Duki suspends six absent employees of hospital

6 seconds ago

NAB Sukkur hands over cheque worth Rs 55,679,687 t ..

7 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.