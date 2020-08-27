Oldest Man in Japan Dies at Age of 110 Years - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) Motoi Fukunishi, who was the oldest man in Japan, has died at the age of 110 years, Japanese media reported on Thursday.

According to the NHK broadcaster, Fukunishi died in a hospital in the city of Shimotsuma on August 22.

He was born in this city on March 25, 1910, then worked there as a teacher and later as a director of a preschool.

After the death of Fukunishi, Mikizo Ueda from the city of Nara, also 110, has become the oldest man in the country. He was born on May 11, 1910.