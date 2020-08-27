UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oldest Man In Japan Dies At Age Of 110 Years - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 08:20 AM

Oldest Man in Japan Dies at Age of 110 Years - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) Motoi Fukunishi, who was the oldest man in Japan, has died at the age of 110 years, Japanese media reported on Thursday.

According to the NHK broadcaster, Fukunishi died in a hospital in the city of Shimotsuma on August 22.

He was born in this city on March 25, 1910, then worked there as a teacher and later as a director of a preschool.

After the death of Fukunishi, Mikizo Ueda from the city of Nara, also 110, has become the oldest man in the country. He was born on May 11, 1910.

Related Topics

Died Man Nara Japan March May August Media From

Recent Stories

Accords, political matters are sovereign ruler&#03 ..

6 hours ago

Russia Urges for Conditions to Launch Palestine-Is ..

9 hours ago

Asif Mehmood for maximum planting trees

9 hours ago

Tahnoun bin Zayed receives US Secretary of State

9 hours ago

Zimbabwe's central bank caps mobile money transfer ..

9 hours ago

Russia Optimistic About Meeting of Syrian Constitu ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.