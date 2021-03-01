UrduPoint.com
Oldest Member Of Japan's Imperial Family Hospitalized With Heart Issues ” Reports

Muhammad Irfan 43 seconds ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 03:10 PM

Oldest Member of Japan's Imperial Family Hospitalized With Heart Issues ” Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) The great-aunt of Japanese Emperor Naruhito, 97-year-old Princess Yuriko, who is the oldest member of the imperial family, has been hospitalized in Tokyo after being diagnosed with paroxysmal atrial fibrillation, media reported, citing the Imperial Household Agency, on Monday.

The princess is in a good condition and she will stay under observation in St. Luke's International Hospital in Tokyo for a week, the Kyodo news agency reported.

Last September, princess Yuriko was admitted to the hospital with pneumonia and heart failure and was discharged two weeks later, after fully recuperating.

Princess Yuriko married Emperor Hirohito's younger brother, Prince Mikasa, in 1941. The prince died of heart failure in 2016 at the age of 100.

