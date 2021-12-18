UrduPoint.com

Oldest Person In China Dies Aged 135 - Kashgar Authorities

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 hour ago Sat 18th December 2021 | 04:08 PM

China's oldest person, Alimihan Seyiti, passed away at the age of 135 in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, Kashgar Prefecture authorities said on Saturday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2021) China's oldest person, Alimihan Seyiti, passed away at the age of 135 in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, Kashgar Prefecture authorities said on Saturday.

"The oldest person in China, Alimihan Seyiti, passed away in Kashgar on December 16, at the age of 135," the authorities said in a statement.

Seyiti was born on June 25, 1886 and resided in the village of Kumusherik, Shule County in the Kashgar Prefecture. In 2013, she was named the oldest person in the country by the China Association of Gerontology and Geriatrics.

According to her grandson, Seyiti led a simple lifestyle, loved to sing and sunbathe in her yard, was always happy and laughed�a lot.

