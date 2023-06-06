UrduPoint.com

Oleshky Town In Kherson Region Almost Completely Flooded - Regional Authorities

Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2023 | 08:00 PM

Oleshky Town in Kherson Region Almost Completely Flooded - Regional Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) The city of Oleshky in the Kherson Region is almost completely flooded after the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station, the head of the regional government Andrey Alekseyenko said on Tuesday.

The upper part of the Kakhovka power plant on the Dnipro River was damaged by shelling overnight from Monday to Tuesday. The shelling did not destroy the plant's dam but caused uncontrollable water outflow to towns down the stream. Moscow and Kiev blamed each other for the shelling.

Authorities in some of the affected areas have started evacuating the population. Later, the authorities of the Kherson Region said that they are preparing the evacuation of the Nova Kakhovka, Hola Prystan and Oleshky districts due to a sudden water level rise.

"The most difficult situation is now in Oleshky. The city is almost completely flooded. And on the other hand, there are large forest fires after the shelling... Evacuation of people from flooded Oleshky is possible only with special equipment," Alekseyenko said on Telegram.

