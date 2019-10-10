UrduPoint.com
Olga Tokarczuk Awarded Nobel Prize In Literature For 2018, Peter Handke For 2019

Thu 10th October 2019 | 05:17 PM

Olga Tokarczuk Awarded Nobel Prize in Literature for 2018, Peter Handke for 2019

The 2018 Nobel Prize was awarded to Polish author Olga Tokarczuk, while the 2019 prize was awarded to Austrian Peter Handke, the Swedish Academy said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) The 2018 Nobel Prize was awarded to Polish author Olga Tokarczuk, while the 2019 prize was awarded to Austrian Peter Handke, the Swedish Academy said Thursday.

"The Nobel Prize in Literature for 2018 is awarded to the Polish author Olga Tokarczuk "for a narrative imagination that with encyclopedic passion represents the crossing of boundaries as a form of life.

" The Nobel Prize in Literature for 2019 is awarded to the Austrian author Peter Handke "for an influential work that with linguistic ingenuity has explored the periphery and the specificity of human experience"," the academy said in a statement.

The 2018 winner was not announced last year due to controversy concerning the board.

