Olkiluoto NPP's Unit 2 Reconnected To Finland's National Power Grid - Energy Company

Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 02:30 PM

Olkiluoto NPP's Unit 2 Reconnected to Finland's National Power Grid - Energy Company

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2020) The second unit of Finland's Olkiluoto Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), which was shut down after an incident last week, has been reconnected to the national grid, the Finnish energy company Teollisuuden Voima Oyj (TVO) said on Sunday.

On December 10, the Finnish Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority said that the second unit of the Olkiluoto NPP had been shut down due to an emergency situation.

According to the International Atomic Energy Agency, the incident posed no danger to the environment and the radiation levels at and near the station were within the normal range.

"The Olkiluoto 2 plant unit was reconnected to the Finnish national grid yesterday 19 December at 23.53 [21:53 GMT]. ... The immediate actions required to prevent the recurrence of the event have been implemented," the TVO said in a statement.

The company added that the full production power was expected to be reached on Tuesday.

More Stories From World

