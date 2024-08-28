Olmo Clinches Barca Comeback Win At Rayo On Debut
Faizan Hashmi Published August 28, 2024 | 08:10 AM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Dani Olmo celebrated his delayed Barcelona debut with a goal to seal a 2-1 comeback victory at Rayo Vallecano in La Liga on Tuesday.
The Spain playmaker's 82nd-minute strike helped Barcelona claim their third win from three matches under new coach Hansi Flick at the start of the season.
Barca were unable to register Olmo with La Liga after signing him from RB Leipzig until earlier in the day and he made an instant impact after being brought on at Rayo's Vallecas stadium.
Unai Lopez sent Rayo ahead against a flat Barca in the first half but Olmo came on at the break and energised the Catalans, who levelled through Pedri before the new arrival struck the winner.
"(I've been waiting to play) since I arrived, looking forward to the first game, the debut, and what better way (to mark it)," Olmo told DAZN.
"I was really looking forward to it, I felt physically ready to play, and it finally happened today.
"I am very happy to have made my debut and helped the team."
Rayo Vallecano, celebrating their centenary year, signed former Real Madrid playmaker James Rodriguez earlier in the week and he watched on from the presidential box as the capital club started strongly.
The hosts attacked with intent and got their reward when Jorge De Frutos drove forward on the right and crossed for Lopez, who finished with a low effort at the near post.
Rayo minimised Barcelona's threat in the first half except for the odd occasion teenage star Lamine Yamal managed to work his magic.
Flick hooked Ferran Torres at half-time and threw on Olmo for his debut, after he had missed their first two league matches waiting for Barcelona to get their finances in order to complete his registration.
With Olmo entering the fray he took up a central attacking midfield position, with Brazil winger Raphinha restored to the left flank.
The former Barca academy player quickly began to make his mark on proceedings and the Catalans started to generate chances.
Polish veteran Robert Lewandowski should have levelled but could not get a solid touch close to goal on Raphinha's dangerous cross.
Raphinha whistled a free-kick narrowly wide and Olmo smashed a 30-yard drive against the crossbar.
Barca made the pressure count and Pedri levelled on the hour mark after exchanging passes with Raphinha and sweeping home.
Recent Stories
UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afghan women
CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, district admin, Rescue 1122 to ensu ..
DPO visits Phularwan police station
Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation
Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais
Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for National Games
IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of commission
Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, technology in agriculture sector
Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city
PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY24
FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for smuggled vehicles
More Stories From World
-
Sinner, Swiatek survive US Open wobbles as Osaka weeps7 minutes ago
-
Trash overwhelms Havana as garbage trucks lack parts, fuel7 minutes ago
-
North Korea test-fires rocket launcher with new 'guiding system'7 minutes ago
-
Venezuelan opposition to march against Maduro election 'fraud'7 minutes ago
-
UK's Starmer in Germany for first bilateral trip as PM7 minutes ago
-
Sinner, Alcaraz survive US Open wobbles as Osaka weeps on return7 minutes ago
-
Proud Evans out-lasts Khachanov in longest ever US Open match17 minutes ago
-
Venezuela opposition candidate ignores second summons6 hours ago
-
Tennis: US Open day 2 results - 1st update7 hours ago
-
Oasis hometown abuzz after reunion tour announced7 hours ago
-
Tennis: US Open day 2 results7 hours ago
-
Meta CEO Zuckerberg says US pressure on Covid-19 posts was 'wrong'8 hours ago