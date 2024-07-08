Olmo Takes Reins As Spain Battle France For Euros Final Berth
Muhammad Irfan Published July 08, 2024 | 10:30 AM
Munich, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Dani Olmo did not start Euro 2024 as part of Spain coach Luis de la Fuente's first choice side but how the three-time champions finish will depend in no small part on him.
The 26-year-old RB Leipzig attacking midfielder replaced the injured Pedri against Germany early on in the quarter-final and contributed to both of Spain's goals in a thrilling 2-1 extra-time victory.
Olmo slotted home the first and created the second for Mikel Merino in a superb display in Stuttgart, and is set to start against France in the semi-final on Tuesday.
At the beginning of the group phase, with Barcelona playmaker Pedri fit and in form, De la Fuente opted for him as the team's central creator over Olmo.
In the past, the technically gifted Olmo has also operated on the left for Spain but electric Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams has proven undroppable this summer.
Instead Olmo waited patiently for his chances to come and made sure he took them, firstly in Spain's third group-stage match against Albania.
They won 1-0 and Olmo impressed, setting up Ferran Torres for the only goal of the game.
"Dani Olmo is a superb player, a fantastic footballer, I really value him," said De la Fuente.
"He thinks about the team more than himself as an individual."
The versatile playmaker tucked away Spain's fourth in the last-16 romp over Georgia as a substitute and when he stepped in for Pedri against Germany after just eight minutes, he needed no time to acclimatise to the pace of the game.
Olmo forced a good save from goalkeeper Manuel Neuer before breaking the deadlock with a clinical finish after 51 minutes.
The midfielder then curled in a dangerous ball for Merino to head home when the game seemed set for the lottery of penalties.
"I'm exhausted but I'm so proud of the fantastic team we have, how we fought to the end, it's incredible, I'm so happy," said Olmo after he was named player of the match.
"It's everyone's tournament, that's what matters the most...this win is for (Pedri) and everyone, and bring on the semi-finals."
Pedri suffered a knee sprain after a robust tackle by veteran Germany midfielder Toni Kroos and will be out for the remainder of the tournament.
De la Fuente has kept all his squad on-side and ready to contribute, and Olmo is the best example of how that has paid off.
Pedri is not the only regular starter De la Fuente is missing for the semi-final clash against Les Bleus in Munich.
Right-back Dani Carvajal was sent off late in extra time against Germany and Robin Le Normand is also suspended.
Nacho Fernandez and Jesus Navas are the most likely candidates to fill in and the coach said he has full belief in any of his squad.
"I have 26 top players who are competitive for these matches, if one is absent, another will play," he explained.
"This group has exceptional human and footballing qualities. I know they won't let me down."
Olmo certainly did not against Germany, although his Berlin-born partner might have a different opinion.
Didier Deschamps' dull but durable France have proven hard to break down thus far, conceding just one goal in five matches, the best record out of the four semi-finalists.
Spain, by contrast, are the leading scorers and Olmo's job is to help them unpick the blue wall and take La Roja to the Berlin final on July 14.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 July 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 July 2024
Police to ensure tight security on Muharram
PTI's rally permission revocation purely administrative issue: Rana Sanaullah
Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" at Maritime Museum
MCCI urges govt to lower electricity prices
Wife of Azhar Jatoi laid to rest
Peace vital for progress, economic development: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Fai ..
Lesco's protected customers increased by 502,959
Kashmiris gear up to celebrate accession to Pakistan Day on July 19
More Stories From World
-
France hoping captain Kylian can deliver against Spain in Euro 2024 semi1 minute ago
-
June hottest on record, beating 2023 high: EU climate monitor1 minute ago
-
'Rust' shooting looms over historic Western movie ranch's legacy11 minutes ago
-
Hungary PM Orban says in Beijing on 'Peace mission 3.0'11 minutes ago
-
Biden makes campaign sweep as Democratic pressure mounts21 minutes ago
-
Giannis ends Greek Olympic wait as Spain, Brazil, Puerto Rico also qualify31 minutes ago
-
Sticky future: climate change hits Nepal's honey hunters51 minutes ago
-
Freewheeling Spain face austere French in Euro 2024 final bid1 hour ago
-
Hungary PM Orban says in Beijing on 'Peace mission 3.0'1 hour ago
-
'A lot of hope': French left rejoices at unexpected election win2 hours ago
-
Harrison a believer in the New Saints' football pilgrimage2 hours ago
-
Israeli war in Gaza enters 10th month amid continuing bombardment of Palestinians2 hours ago