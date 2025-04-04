Open Menu

Olmo, Victor Given Green Light To Finish Season With Barcelona

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2025 | 12:50 AM

Olmo, Victor given green light to finish season with Barcelona

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) Spain's sports council (CSD) said on Thursday Dani Olmo and Pau Victor will be able to play for Barcelona until the end of the season after a case between the club and La Liga.

The Spanish league had said Barca failed to register Olmo and Victor before a deadline at the end of December, when the temporary licences they were given after signing last summer expired.

The players were initially registered at the start of the campaign on a short-term basis, as Barca took advantage of a financial loophole following an injury to defender Andreas Christensen.

The CSD said the cancellation of the registrations was "null and void", allowing midfielder Olmo, who joined Barca from RB Leipzig last summer, and young striker Victor to play.

After the CSD's announcement, La Liga said they would appeal the decision as it was "not in accordance with the law".

The financially-struggling Catalan giants sold seats in VIP boxes at their under-construction Camp Nou stadium to middle Eastern investors to help pass La Liga's strict financial fair-play restrictions for the new licences.

Barcelona have been in financial difficulty for several years and in 2022 sold off various parts of the club and future television rights income to be able to sign stars including Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha.

Spending in the upcoming summer transfer window will be difficult for Barcelona without prior sales if La Liga's view of their financial situation remains the same.

