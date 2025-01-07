Olmo's Barcelona Registration Battle Puts Laporta Under Pressure
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 07, 2025 | 04:40 PM
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Dani Olmo's future at Barcelona remains in the balance as the Catalan club pursue their legal battle to get the midfielder registered to play once more.
The Spanish league leaders' failure to meet La Liga's budgetary rules to license both Olmo and forward Pau Victor before the end of last year currently leaves them ineligible to play for the rest of the season.
Olmo, a key figure as Spain won Euro 2024, is an important attacking weapon in Barcelona's bid for silverware this season.
The club will take their case to Spain's top sports court (CSD) in a bid to solve the situation, with club president Joan Laporta under fire from various opposition groups because of the debacle.
