Open Menu

Olmo's Barcelona Registration Battle Puts Laporta Under Pressure

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 07, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Olmo's Barcelona registration battle puts Laporta under pressure

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Dani Olmo's future at Barcelona remains in the balance as the Catalan club pursue their legal battle to get the midfielder registered to play once more.

The Spanish league leaders' failure to meet La Liga's budgetary rules to license both Olmo and forward Pau Victor before the end of last year currently leaves them ineligible to play for the rest of the season.

Olmo, a key figure as Spain won Euro 2024, is an important attacking weapon in Barcelona's bid for silverware this season.

The club will take their case to Spain's top sports court (CSD) in a bid to solve the situation, with club president Joan Laporta under fire from various opposition groups because of the debacle.

Related Topics

Fire Sports Barcelona Spain Euro From Top Weapon Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Embrace the next generation of Vlogging and Storyt ..

Embrace the next generation of Vlogging and Storytelling with Infinix ZERO Flip

34 minutes ago
 China's valid invention patents hit nearly 4.76 ml ..

China's valid invention patents hit nearly 4.76 mln in 2024

45 minutes ago
 Sharjah Executive Council discusses release of imp ..

Sharjah Executive Council discusses release of impounded vehicles’ fees

1 hour ago
 Electricity price likely to be reduced by Rs10 per ..

Electricity price likely to be reduced by Rs10 per unit

1 hour ago
 UAE agrees to extend $2b payment due on Pakistan t ..

UAE agrees to extend $2b payment due on Pakistan this month: PM Shehbaz

2 hours ago
 Pakistan to host Under-23 World Squash Championshi ..

Pakistan to host Under-23 World Squash Championship this year

2 hours ago
Sharjah Consultative Council to discuss corporate ..

Sharjah Consultative Council to discuss corporate tax draft law

2 hours ago
 Registration Opens for Attractive Vehicle Number P ..

Registration Opens for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via e-Auction App and We ..

3 hours ago
 realme C75 Sets New Sales Records with Its Waterpr ..

Realme C75 Sets New Sales Records with Its Waterproof Promise

3 hours ago
 European OECD countries lead nuclear power generat ..

European OECD countries lead nuclear power generation

4 hours ago
 Pakistan set unique record in South Africa despite ..

Pakistan set unique record in South Africa despite 10-wicket defeat

4 hours ago
 Weather update: Karachi experiences coldest night ..

Weather update: Karachi experiences coldest night of winter season

4 hours ago

More Stories From World