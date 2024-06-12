Open Menu

Olympic Anti-racism Icon Tommie Smith Sees No Successors

Faizan Hashmi Published June 12, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Famed Olympics protestor Tommie Smith believes modern athletes are less political than before despite the need to continue fighting racism, including in the United States where it "could not get any worse".

Smith, a gold medal-winning American sprinter in Mexico City in 1968, produced one of the most iconic images of the modern Olympics when he raised his fist on the medals' podium to protest against racial discrimination.

The gesture at the high point of his career, aged just 24, earned him a life-time ban from athletics for breaking rules prohibiting political statements set by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

"I think because the athletes in the past suffered consequences in trying to make the system better, athletes are now geared more on themselves in terms of making better times for themselves, so they can gain further in the future," Smith told AFP in Paris, which will host the next Games from July 26.

The 80-year-old, who was visiting a major new Olympics exhibition on Tuesday, stopped short of encouraging others to follow his lead.

"I encourage them to follow their own mind and do what they think is a necessity," said the former 200m world record holder, who spent 35 years as a high-school teacher after abandoning athletics.

Anti-discrimination protests have spread in sport in recent years, with American football player Colin Kaepernick starting a movement to "take the knee" to protest against racism and other sports embracing gay rights.

But for the Olympics, the IOC still prohibits any political statements from athletes on the field of play under article 50 of its charter which seeks to keep the Games neutral and detached from contentious issues.

More Stories From World