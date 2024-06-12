Olympic Anti-racism Icon Tommie Smith Sees No Successors
Faizan Hashmi Published June 12, 2024 | 05:40 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Famed Olympics protestor Tommie Smith believes modern athletes are less political than before despite the need to continue fighting racism, including in the United States where it "could not get any worse".
Smith, a gold medal-winning American sprinter in Mexico City in 1968, produced one of the most iconic images of the modern Olympics when he raised his fist on the medals' podium to protest against racial discrimination.
The gesture at the high point of his career, aged just 24, earned him a life-time ban from athletics for breaking rules prohibiting political statements set by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).
"I think because the athletes in the past suffered consequences in trying to make the system better, athletes are now geared more on themselves in terms of making better times for themselves, so they can gain further in the future," Smith told AFP in Paris, which will host the next Games from July 26.
The 80-year-old, who was visiting a major new Olympics exhibition on Tuesday, stopped short of encouraging others to follow his lead.
"I encourage them to follow their own mind and do what they think is a necessity," said the former 200m world record holder, who spent 35 years as a high-school teacher after abandoning athletics.
Anti-discrimination protests have spread in sport in recent years, with American football player Colin Kaepernick starting a movement to "take the knee" to protest against racism and other sports embracing gay rights.
But for the Olympics, the IOC still prohibits any political statements from athletes on the field of play under article 50 of its charter which seeks to keep the Games neutral and detached from contentious issues.
Recent Stories
Eight tribunals formed for hearing of election petitions
PITB, Tech Valley Pakistan to Offer 10,000 Free Google Career Certification Scho ..
Minister for Religious Affairs reviews arrangements for pilgrims in Mashaier
Budget FY 2024-25 Prepared with IMF: Prices hike expected
Security forces kill 181 terrorists in Sindh, KP and Balochistan operations
Sunakshi Sinha addresses rumours about her marriage with Zaheer Iqbal
Budget 2024-25: Govt likely to introduce raise in salaries
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India to face USA today
Pakistan all set to unveil Rs18 trillion budget today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 June 2024
The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: realme C63
More Stories From World
-
Three missing after helicopter crashes in east China2 minutes ago
-
China continues to issue orange alert for high temperatures2 minutes ago
-
SPA captures spiritual atmosphere at the Grand Mosque11 minutes ago
-
Presidency for religious affairs activates Smart Guidance Robot at Grand Mosque11 minutes ago
-
Türkiye beat Thailand 3-0 in Women's Volleyball Nations League11 minutes ago
-
Greece, Jordan assist in tackling Cyprus wildfire11 minutes ago
-
Fire outbreaks in Brazil's Pantanal surge by 974% in 202412 minutes ago
-
Tokyo stocks open lower12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Hajj Medical Mission treats over 90,000 pilgrims: Brig Lakhair22 minutes ago
-
Saudi National Museum offers special Eid Al-Adha program Riyadh32 minutes ago
-
Germany call on Can to replace sick Pavlovic for Euros32 minutes ago
-
Media minister visits Interior Ministry’s pavilion at Hajj Media Hub42 minutes ago