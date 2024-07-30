Olympic blow as triathlon postponed, Biles chases first gold of Games

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Unsafe pollution levels in the River Seine forced the postponement of the men's triathlon at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday as gymnastics icon Simone Biles eyed her first gold of the Games.

In a massive blow to Olympic organisers who have repeatedly vowed that the Seine would be safe to swim in, Tuesday's race was called off just hours before the start after last-minute water quality tests.

A joint statement from Paris 2024 and World Triathlon blamed the spike in pollution levels on the heavy rain that fell in the French capital on Friday and Saturday.

"The tests carried out in the Seine today revealed water quality levels that did not provide sufficient guarantees to allow the event to be held," organisers said after a meeting held at 3:30am local time (0130 GMT).

The men's triathlon has now been rescheduled to take place on Wednesday, immediately after the women's event.

However the prospect of more storms hitting Paris on Tuesday raises serious question marks over whether Wednesday's events will be held as scheduled.

Benjamin Maze, the technical director of the French Triathlon Federation, told FranceInfo radio that there was "a bit of anger" among competitors who had risen early only to learn of the postponement.

"The athletes got up a bit before 4am, they were having breakfast when we received the information from the international federation," he said. "Obviously there's a bit of anger and a lot of disappointment."

The triathlon setback overshadowed the start of day four of the games, where 13 other gold medals are up for grabs in table tennis, shooting, judo, fencing, rugby, swimming, surfing and gymnastics.

The hottest ticket in town will be at the Bercy Arena where gymnastics legend Biles will attempt to lead the United States to victory in the final of the women's team event.

Biles appears to be back at the peak of her powers as she leads the United States on what has been billed an Olympic redemption mission.

The 27-year-old, considered the greatest gymnast of all time, won four gold medals at the 2016 Rio Games.

But she battled the disorientating mental block gymnasts call the "twisties" at the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympics three years ago.

Biles dramatically pulled out of most of her events, including the team final, and the United States settled for silver behind Russia after winning gold in 2012 and 2016.

Biles, a 23-time world champion, left Tokyo with a silver and a bronze, and while she won many plaudits for opening up on her mental health, there were critics who accused her of putting herself before her country.

"It has to be for us," Biles said of the United States' bid to recapture their women's team crown.

"It can't be for anybody else. We do it for ourselves and the love of the sport and the love for representing the USA."

The US team topped the rankings in qualifying and Biles wowed an A-list crowd including Tom Cruise on Sunday in her first appearance in the French capital, despite tweaking her left calf and competing with her leg taped.

On the fourth day of swimming, defending champion Kaylee McKeown of Australia and US world record-holder Regan Smith go head-to-head for 100m backstroke glory.

It is one of three golds up for grabs at La Defense Arena.

The others are in the men's 4x200m freestyle relay and the men's 800m freestyle, in which Ireland's Daniel Wiffen is looking to become the first man from the country to claim an Olympic swimming gold.

The world champion posted the fastest time in the heats on Monday.

The 23-year-old insisted he was not fixated on gold, and with it a place in Irish folklore.

"Any medal's good, it's my first race here, and it's my first time actually being in contention for an Olympic medal, so I'll take any medal, whatever colour," he said.

In tennis, the "dream team" of Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz return to action in the second round of the men's doubles.

Meanwhile the global fallout continued from Friday's quirky Olympic opening ceremony, which was condemned by religious groups after a scene featuring drag queens that recalled depictions of the last Supper.

Former US President Donald Trump became the latest to join the criticism.

"I'm very open-minded but I thought what they did was a disgrace," Trump told Fox news.