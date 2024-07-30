Open Menu

Olympic Blow As Triathlon Postponed, Biles Chases First Gold Of Games

Sumaira FH Published July 30, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Olympic blow as triathlon postponed, Biles chases first gold of Games

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Unsafe pollution levels in the River Seine forced the postponement of the men's triathlon at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday, as gymnastics icon Simone Biles eyed her first gold of the Games.

In a massive blow to Olympic organisers who have repeatedly vowed that the Seine would be safe to swim in, Tuesday's race was called off just hours before the start after last-minute water quality tests.

A joint statement from Paris 2024 and World Triathlon blamed the spike in pollution levels on the heavy rain that fell in the French capital on Friday and Saturday.

The men's triathlon has now been rescheduled to take place on Wednesday, immediately after the women's event.

However the forecast of a major storm with more heavy rainfall hitting Paris later Tuesday raised serious doubts over whether Wednesday's rescheduled events could go ahead.

Heavy downpours still overwhelm the city's underground drains and sewage system, leading to untreated effluent being released into the waterway.

If water quality does not improve in time, the swimming leg of the event would be removed and the race converted to a duathlon.

World Triathlon president Marisol Casado said she was still hopeful that the races could take place on Wednesday.

"We are all disappointed because we are not able to follow strictly what was planned," she told a press briefing.

Benjamin Maze, the technical director of the French Triathlon Federation, told FranceInfo radio that there was "a bit of anger" among competitors who had risen early only to learn of the postponement.

"The athletes got up a bit before 4am, they were having breakfast when we received the information from the international federation," he said.

"Obviously there's a bit of anger and a lot of disappointment."

Related Topics

Storm World Water Paris Women Gold Olympics Event All From Race

Recent Stories

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

5 hours ago
 IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

5 hours ago
 Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for n ..

Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend

6 hours ago
 Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

6 hours ago
 One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic ..

One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study

6 hours ago
 Provinces agree to continue consultation for addre ..

Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution

6 hours ago
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary deten ..

Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..

5 hours ago
 Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

6 hours ago
 Govt committed to export led growth through compre ..

Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal

6 hours ago
 Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

6 hours ago
 FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024- ..

FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-25

6 hours ago
 Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help ..

Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais

6 hours ago

More Stories From World