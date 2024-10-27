Olympic Champion Zheng Hails Consistency After Pan Pacific Open Win
Sumaira FH Published October 27, 2024 | 03:20 PM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen hailed her new-found consistency after capturing her third title of the year on Sunday, beating Sofia Kenin in the Pan Pacific Open final in Tokyo.
China's Zheng beat American Kenin 7-6 (7/5), 6-3 to extend an impressive run of form this year for the world number seven.
The 22-year-old became the first Chinese player to win an Olympic singles tennis gold when she triumphed in Paris.
She also won in Palermo and finished runner-up in Wuhan and at the Australian Open.
Zheng struggled for consistency after losing to Aryna Sabalenka in Melbourne at the start of the year and she said it had forced her to re-evaluate her mindset.
"When I made the final at the Australian Open, everybody said it was really good but after I had ups and downs at the other tournaments," she said.
"I started to repair myself and start thinking again what kind of mentality I need."
Zheng, the top seed in Tokyo, kept her cool to edge a tight first set despite two rain delays, before pressing home her advantage to take the second comfortably.
She hit a total of 16 aces to finally lift the trophy having lost to Russia's Liudmila Samsonova in the final two years ago.
"I did some good preparation here," she said.
"In all the matches I played there is only one with three sets, so I would say it's a quite successful tournament for me."
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024
Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..
Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM
Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award
Pakistan win three-match Test series against England
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024
JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history
Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal
G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels
More Stories From World
-
Echavarria birdies final hole to win PGA Tour's Zozo Championship5 minutes ago
-
China's second-generation factory owners go digital to combat challenges45 minutes ago
-
Ruling party set to win Georgia election amid opposition protests1 hour ago
-
Conspiracy theories and threats: the new reality in US elections1 hour ago
-
Recession-hit Argentina gripped by 'Ponzidemia'1 hour ago
-
Golf: US PGA Tour Zozo Championship scores2 hours ago
-
Vilija Blinkeviciute, Lithuania's likely next PM2 hours ago
-
Sainz takes pole for Mexico City Grand Prix ahead of Verstappen3 hours ago
-
‘Entire population of north Gaza at risk of dying,’ warns UN’s top humanitarian official3 hours ago
-
Far right tipped to gain ground as jaded Bulgarians vote again4 hours ago
-
Michelle Obama admits fear over vote result, slams Trump4 hours ago
-
Sainz takes pole for Mexico City Grand Prix ahead of Verstappen4 hours ago