Olympic Champion Zheng Hails Consistency After Pan Pacific Open Win

Sumaira FH Published October 27, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen hailed her new-found consistency after capturing her third title of the year on Sunday, beating Sofia Kenin in the Pan Pacific Open final in Tokyo.

China's Zheng beat American Kenin 7-6 (7/5), 6-3 to extend an impressive run of form this year for the world number seven.

The 22-year-old became the first Chinese player to win an Olympic singles tennis gold when she triumphed in Paris.

She also won in Palermo and finished runner-up in Wuhan and at the Australian Open.

Zheng struggled for consistency after losing to Aryna Sabalenka in Melbourne at the start of the year and she said it had forced her to re-evaluate her mindset.

"When I made the final at the Australian Open, everybody said it was really good but after I had ups and downs at the other tournaments," she said.

"I started to repair myself and start thinking again what kind of mentality I need."

Zheng, the top seed in Tokyo, kept her cool to edge a tight first set despite two rain delays, before pressing home her advantage to take the second comfortably.

She hit a total of 16 aces to finally lift the trophy having lost to Russia's Liudmila Samsonova in the final two years ago.

"I did some good preparation here," she said.

"In all the matches I played there is only one with three sets, so I would say it's a quite successful tournament for me."

