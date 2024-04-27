Olympic chief Bach has 'full confidence' in WADA over Chinese swimmers

Lausanne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) The head of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach told AFP he had "full confidence" in the World Anti-Doping Agency over its handling of positive drug tests by 23 Chinese swimmers.

"We have full confidence in WADA and the regulations and that WADA have followed their regulations," Bach said in an interview at the committee's headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland, on Friday.