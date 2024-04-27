Open Menu

Olympic Chief Bach Has 'full Confidence' In WADA Over Chinese Swimmers

Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2024 | 11:30 AM

Olympic chief Bach has 'full confidence' in WADA over Chinese swimmers

Lausanne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) The head of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach told AFP he had "full confidence" in the World Anti-Doping Agency over its handling of positive drug tests by 23 Chinese swimmers.

"We have full confidence in WADA and the regulations and that WADA have followed their regulations," Bach said in an interview at the committee's headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland, on Friday.

Related Topics

World China Lausanne Switzerland International Olympic Committee

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2024

3 hours ago
 HEC reviews curricula for environmental sciences d ..

HEC reviews curricula for environmental sciences degree programme

12 hours ago
 ICC Asia looking forward to an action-packed Asia ..

ICC Asia looking forward to an action-packed Asia Cricket Week

12 hours ago
 Yuvraj Singh named ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 ..

Yuvraj Singh named ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Ambassador

12 hours ago
 Greece hands Olympic flame to 2024 Paris Games hos ..

Greece hands Olympic flame to 2024 Paris Games hosts

12 hours ago
Two Kyiv hospitals evacuating over feared Russian ..

Two Kyiv hospitals evacuating over feared Russian strikes

12 hours ago
 World must act on neurotech revolution, say expert ..

World must act on neurotech revolution, say experts

12 hours ago
 Charles & Catherine's cancer diagnoses

Charles & Catherine's cancer diagnoses

12 hours ago
 Champions Alcaraz and Sabalenka through in Madrid ..

Champions Alcaraz and Sabalenka through in Madrid Open

12 hours ago
 King Charles to resume some public duties during c ..

King Charles to resume some public duties during cancer treatment: palace

12 hours ago
 US defense chief announces $6 bn in security aid f ..

US defense chief announces $6 bn in security aid for Ukraine

12 hours ago

More Stories From World