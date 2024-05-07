Olympic Flame To Arrive In France Ahead Of Paris Olympics
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2024 | 05:40 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) The Olympic flame is set to arrive in the French port of Marseille on Wednesday in front of a crowd of up to 150,000 people in a first major test of the hugely ambitious plans for the Paris Games.
The transfer of the flame onshore from a 19th-century tall ship will mark the start of a 12,000-kilometre (7,500-mile) torch relay across mainland France and the country's far-flung overseas territories.
Organisers are hoping the first public spectacle of their much-hyped "iconic" Olympics -- just 79 days away -- will help build excitement after a damaging row about ticket prices and ongoing concerns about security.
"It's something we've been waiting for for a very long time," chief organiser Tony Estanguet told reporters on Monday. "It's here. One hundred years after the last Games, the Games are coming home."
When the Paris opening ceremony begins on July 26, it will be the first time the city has played host for a century after previous editions in 1924 and 1900.
France sees itself at the heart of the modern Olympic movement after a French aristocrat, Pierre de Coubertin, revived the idea of the Games as practised by the Greeks until the 4th century BC.
After the Covid-hit edition in Tokyo in 2021 and the corruption-tainted Rio de Janeiro version in 2016, the Paris Olympics are seen as an important moment for the sporting extravaganza as a whole.
A measure of public excitement will come when the flame is handed over on Wednesday evening from the Belem, a French trade vessel that has made a 12-day trip from Greece.
"We are going to do beautiful, grandiose, sober and accessible at the same time," Marseille mayor Benoit Payan promised to AFP ahead of the flame arriving, while recalling how his gritty port city was founded by Greek traders in 600 BC.
Recent Stories
Army committed to dismantle terrorist groups, ensure protection of people: DG IS ..
"The New realme Note 50 Breaks Sales Records for The Month of April”
Vivo Y100 is Now Available in Pakistan with Color Changing Design & 80W FlashCha ..
Zero-tolerance policy to continue against overbilling: Mohsin Naqvi
Govt working to extend retirement age to 65 years: Finance Minister
Synergy Group wins big at the Effie Awards 2024
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Indian board makes important statement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2024
Sharjah Animation Conference explores cross-cultural collaboration opportunities ..
Sharjah Public Library provides countless opportunities for young imaginations t ..
Sharjah Police launches 'Your belongings, your responsibility' awareness campaig ..
More Stories From World
-
Ukraine says thwarted Russian-led plot to kill Zelensky14 minutes ago
-
S.Africa rescuers say in contact with 11 people in collapsed building14 minutes ago
-
Israel sends tanks into Rafah and seizes key crossing44 minutes ago
-
Italy regional president, ex-port boss arrested for graft54 minutes ago
-
Putin, launching fifth term, promises Russians victory1 hour ago
-
Rescuers search for survivors in deadly S.Africa building collapse1 hour ago
-
'Together we will win': Putin tells Russians at inauguration2 hours ago
-
Cricket: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe second T20 scores2 hours ago
-
Ambassador Hashmi visits CATIC headquarters, meets Chairman Liu Yu2 hours ago
-
Malaysia acid-attack footballer in 'critical but stable' condition2 hours ago
-
Claims of chemical weapon use in Ukraine 'insufficiently substantiated': watchdog2 hours ago
-
Huge crowds in Vietnam for anniversary of Dien Bien Phu victory over France2 hours ago