Olympic Flame To Burn Near Louvre During Paris Games: Source
Faizan Hashmi Published March 27, 2024 | 12:40 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) The Olympic flame is set to burn in the Tuileries Garden in front of the Louvre museum for the duration of the Paris Games in July and August, a source involved in the discussions told AFP.
The decision to place the Olympic cauldron in the tourist hotspot in the centre of the city was taken "several weeks ago", the source said on condition of anonymity.
"The Tuileries emerged as the first choice because of the ease of access for the public," the source said.
There had been speculation that the flame might be placed on the Eiffel Tower, while organisers also contemplated putting it in the courtyard of the Louvre, the world's biggest museum, the source said.
The Tuileries "is an area that can be easily secured. There will be security forces on duty round the clock to protect the flame and the general public will be able to see it thanks to the raised footpaths around the garden," the source added.
The lighting of the cauldron is a key moment during the Olympics opening ceremony, signalling the formal start of the global sports extravaganza.
It was unclear if the cauldron would be lit inside the Tuileries or whether it would be transferred there after the unprecedented opening ceremony on July 26, which is set to take place on boats along the nearby river Seine.
The identity of the person given the honour of lighting it remains unknown, while details about the opening ceremony -- which will take place outside of the athletics stadium for the first time -- are a closely guarded secret.
Organisers have vowed to make the first Olympics in Paris in 100 years "iconic".
Recent Stories
Bars call meetings over judges’letter to SJC against interference in judicial ..
Enemy will be given strapping response to attack: Mohsin
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2024
IHC six judges write to SJC against 'interference' in judicial matters
Pakistan-China friendship unshakeable: Federal Minister for Petroleum and Energy ..
Five-goal Australia, Iraq advance in Asia World Cup qualifying
29th "Almi Mushaira" to be held in Karachi on April 20
Sepoy Nouman's funeral prayer held at FC Headquarters
Planning minister condemns terrorist attack on Chinese nationals
Major US bridge collapses as cargo ship plows into pylon
Bahawalnagar District delivers Ramazan aid as per CM's directives
More Stories From World
-
5.7-magnitude quake hits 178 km WSW of Port Orford, Oregon -- USGS11 minutes ago
-
"The Pig, the Snake and the Pigeon" still tops China's box office chart11 minutes ago
-
Lebanon media says 2 dead in fresh Israeli strikes on east20 minutes ago
-
Kenya wins Four Nations Football Tournament21 minutes ago
-
Zimbabwe to monitor large gatherings during Easter break for cholera21 minutes ago
-
Australian Rules reviewing drug policy after cocaine claims21 minutes ago
-
Tokyo stocks end higher21 minutes ago
-
To a greener future: Chinese giant play a leading role in new energy track31 minutes ago
-
Almost one child in six is cyberbullied: WHO Europe1 hour ago
-
Presidents of Brazil, France announce green investment plan on Amazon visit1 hour ago
-
Two deaths linked to Japan health supplement scare1 hour ago
-
Lopez grapples with history in quest for fifth Olympic gold1 hour ago