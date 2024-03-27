Open Menu

Olympic Flame To Burn Near Louvre During Paris Games: Source

Faizan Hashmi Published March 27, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Olympic flame to burn near Louvre during Paris Games: source

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) The Olympic flame is set to burn in the Tuileries Garden in front of the Louvre museum for the duration of the Paris Games in July and August, a source involved in the discussions told AFP.

The decision to place the Olympic cauldron in the tourist hotspot in the centre of the city was taken "several weeks ago", the source said on condition of anonymity.

"The Tuileries emerged as the first choice because of the ease of access for the public," the source said.

There had been speculation that the flame might be placed on the Eiffel Tower, while organisers also contemplated putting it in the courtyard of the Louvre, the world's biggest museum, the source said.

The Tuileries "is an area that can be easily secured. There will be security forces on duty round the clock to protect the flame and the general public will be able to see it thanks to the raised footpaths around the garden," the source added.

The lighting of the cauldron is a key moment during the Olympics opening ceremony, signalling the formal start of the global sports extravaganza.

It was unclear if the cauldron would be lit inside the Tuileries or whether it would be transferred there after the unprecedented opening ceremony on July 26, which is set to take place on boats along the nearby river Seine.

The identity of the person given the honour of lighting it remains unknown, while details about the opening ceremony -- which will take place outside of the athletics stadium for the first time -- are a closely guarded secret.

Organisers have vowed to make the first Olympics in Paris in 100 years "iconic".

