Olympic Games: Africa Women's Football Qualifying Result
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 10, 2024 | 04:40 PM
Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) result of a 2024 Paris Olympic Games women's football qualifying match in Africa on Tuesday:
Final round, 2nd leg
In Pretoria
South Africa 0 Nigeria 0
Nigeria win 1-0 on aggregate
In Rabat
Morocco v Zambia - late kick-off
