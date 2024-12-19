Open Menu

Olympic Gold Medalist Brenno Joins Fortaleza

Muhammad Irfan Published December 19, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Olympic gold medalist Brenno joins Fortaleza

RIO DE JANEIRO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Olympic gold medalist goalkeeper Brenno Fraga has joined Fortaleza on a free transfer, the Brazilian top-flight club said on Wednesday.

Brenno will be tied to the club until December 2027 with the option of extending his contract for another year.

"He is a well-trained athlete with good international and national experience," Fortaleza CEO Marcelo Paz said. "He has impressed the coaching staff and has been approved by the entire football department."

Brenno was a member of the Brazil squad that won gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Fortaleza finished the 2024 Brazilian Serie A season in fourth place with 68 points from 38 games, 11 points behind champions Botafogo.

