Open Menu

Olympic Gold Medallist Zheng Into US Open 2nd Round

Sumaira FH Published August 27, 2024 | 02:00 AM

Olympic gold medallist Zheng into US Open 2nd round

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Paris Olympics champion Zheng Qinwen said her come-from-behind US Open first-round win over Amanda Anisimova was a sign of progress in her mental game.

American Anisimova had Zheng on the run early, but the world number seven from China was able to turn things around for a 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 triumph.

She was especially pleased to build on the momentum of her Paris Games triumph, which made her the first Olympic singles champion from China.

"It's the typical match I will lose, especially after huge success," Zheng said. "Usually after huge success I will get a little bit too high, until the reality slap me down again and I come back to the ground and trying to be humble and work hard."

Zheng, 21, said before the US Open that she wanted to avoid that kind of let-down, but Anisimova didn't make it easy.

"It was really difficult, the match today," she said. "She's hitting the ball very strong and the only things I feel like I can do today during the match is just to stay with her and find my moment."

Anisimova arrived in New York on the upswing. She was ranked 373rd in the world when she returned from a mental health break in January.

A run to the final at Toronto this month saw her return to the top 50 and gain a wildcard invitation into the main draw at Flushing Meadows.

"Every ball (from Anisimova) went inside in the beginning and I couldn't do anything," Zheng said. "More as the match goes I started to find my rhythm on hard court. Little by little I started to get into the rhythm."

After the match, an on-court interviewer lauded Zheng's Olympic achievement, but she was quick to say she was looking ahead.

Runner-up to Aryna Sabalenka at the Australian Open, Zheng said she let her form dip in the wake of that performance and she doesn't want to make that mistake again.

Anisimova was a good test of that mindset, Zheng said.

"This time when I get a success, I'm telling myself, I don't want to let this happen. I'm going to continue working hard, keep the stable mindset.

"I'm really happy to get this match, because she's really tough to face, Like you see, she's in the final of Toronto. I think one of her best surfaces is on hard court.

"To won this match means I make one step forward in my mental side."

Related Topics

World China Toronto Paris Progress New York January Olympics Australian Open From Best Top Court US Open

Recent Stories

UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urg ..

UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urges Pakistan to probe

2 hours ago
 Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offere ..

Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta

2 hours ago
 Parliament right forum for amending laws or making ..

Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister

2 hours ago
 Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana

Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana

2 hours ago
 NA Standing Committee Reports presented

NA Standing Committee Reports presented

2 hours ago
 30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Im ..

30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspe ..

2 hours ago
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendm ..

NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opp ..

3 hours ago
 Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochista ..

Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan

3 hours ago
 Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics ..

Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maq ..

3 hours ago
 Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constabl ..

Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constable Ahmad Nawaz baseless: DPO

3 hours ago
 Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates un ..

Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates unless notified by FBR: NA told

3 hours ago
 AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects

AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects

3 hours ago

More Stories From World