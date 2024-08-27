Olympic gold medallist Zheng into US Open 2nd round

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Paris Olympics champion Zheng Qinwen said her come-from-behind US Open first-round win over Amanda Anisimova was a sign of progress in her mental game.

American Anisimova had Zheng on the run early, but the world number seven from China was able to turn things around for a 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 triumph.

She was especially pleased to build on the momentum of her Paris Games triumph, which made her the first Olympic singles champion from China.

"It's the typical match I will lose, especially after huge success," Zheng said. "Usually after huge success I will get a little bit too high, until the reality slap me down again and I come back to the ground and trying to be humble and work hard."

Zheng, 21, said before the US Open that she wanted to avoid that kind of let-down, but Anisimova didn't make it easy.

"It was really difficult, the match today," she said. "She's hitting the ball very strong and the only things I feel like I can do today during the match is just to stay with her and find my moment."

Anisimova arrived in New York on the upswing. She was ranked 373rd in the world when she returned from a mental health break in January.

A run to the final at Toronto this month saw her return to the top 50 and gain a wildcard invitation into the main draw at Flushing Meadows.

"Every ball (from Anisimova) went inside in the beginning and I couldn't do anything," Zheng said. "More as the match goes I started to find my rhythm on hard court. Little by little I started to get into the rhythm."

After the match, an on-court interviewer lauded Zheng's Olympic achievement, but she was quick to say she was looking ahead.

Runner-up to Aryna Sabalenka at the Australian Open, Zheng said she let her form dip in the wake of that performance and she doesn't want to make that mistake again.

Anisimova was a good test of that mindset, Zheng said.

"This time when I get a success, I'm telling myself, I don't want to let this happen. I'm going to continue working hard, keep the stable mindset.

"I'm really happy to get this match, because she's really tough to face, Like you see, she's in the final of Toronto. I think one of her best surfaces is on hard court.

"To won this match means I make one step forward in my mental side."