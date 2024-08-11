Open Menu

Olympics Chief Thomas Bach Says Will Not Seek Third Term

Umer Jamshaid Published August 11, 2024 | 12:40 AM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach said at the Paris Games on Saturday he will not seek to remain in charge for a third term.

"New times are calling for new leaders," the 70-year-old German told a session of IOC members.

"I know with this decision I am disappointing many of you....but it is in the best interests of our beloved Olympic movement," Bach said.

