Olympics Chief Thomas Bach Says Will Not Seek Third Term
Umer Jamshaid Published August 11, 2024 | 12:40 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach said at the Paris Games on Saturday he will not seek to remain in charge for a third term.
"New times are calling for new leaders," the 70-year-old German told a session of IOC members.
"I know with this decision I am disappointing many of you....but it is in the best interests of our beloved Olympic movement," Bach said.
cfe-gj/dj
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024
Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem
Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..
Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen
Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024
Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ
Realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Technology at 828 Fan Festival
Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike during prayer in Gaza
Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private photos
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2024
More Stories From World
-
'No impact reported' from Ukraine nuclear plant fire: UN agency5 hours ago
-
Tennis: WTA Toronto results5 hours ago
-
Greece wildfires force hundreds to evacuate6 hours ago
-
Ukraine official says deployed 'thousands' in incursion to 'destabilise' Russia6 hours ago
-
Football: English Championship result6 hours ago
-
Paris Olympics closing ceremony underway6 hours ago
-
Paris bids triumphant 'au revoir' to Olympics6 hours ago
-
Dashed dreams of migrant family on doomed Brazil flight6 hours ago
-
Golf: PGA Wyndham Championship scores6 hours ago
-
USA fend off France for women's Olympic basketball gold6 hours ago
-
Celtic maintain perfect start with win at Hibs6 hours ago
-
Two migrants die trying to cross Channel to Britain6 hours ago