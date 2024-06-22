Olympics opening ceremony rehearsal postponed due to strong Seine flow: city

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) A rehearsal for the Paris Olympics opening ceremony planned for Monday has been postponed because the river Seine is flowing so fast, city authorities said on Friday.

After several weeks of rainy weather, the Seine is currently flowing at a level five times stronger than its normal summer reading, meaning it would be impossible to "draw the most relevant lessons" from a rehearsal on Monday, the city authorities and the Olympics organisers said.

The rehearsal was to have featured all of the barges which will be used in the July 26 ceremony.

Paris 2024 will be the first Olympics in history to take the opening ceremony out of its traditional setting of the main Games stadium.