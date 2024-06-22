Open Menu

Olympics Opening Ceremony Rehearsal Postponed Due To Strong Seine Flow: City

Faizan Hashmi Published June 22, 2024 | 02:00 AM

Olympics opening ceremony rehearsal postponed due to strong Seine flow: city

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) A rehearsal for the Paris Olympics opening ceremony planned for Monday has been postponed because the river Seine is flowing so fast, city authorities said on Friday.

After several weeks of rainy weather, the Seine is currently flowing at a level five times stronger than its normal summer reading, meaning it would be impossible to "draw the most relevant lessons" from a rehearsal on Monday, the city authorities and the Olympics organisers said.

The rehearsal was to have featured all of the barges which will be used in the July 26 ceremony.

Paris 2024 will be the first Olympics in history to take the opening ceremony out of its traditional setting of the main Games stadium.

Related Topics

Weather Paris Reading July Olympics National University All From

Recent Stories

Tribunal seeks election record for 6 constituencie ..

Tribunal seeks election record for 6 constituencies

3 hours ago
 EAD, ADB sign $250 mln promoting sustainable PPP p ..

EAD, ADB sign $250 mln promoting sustainable PPP program loan

3 hours ago
 71st birth anniversary of Benazir Bhutto celebrate ..

71st birth anniversary of Benazir Bhutto celebrated in Abbottabad

3 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi condemns IED explosion near security ..

Mohsin Naqvi condemns IED explosion near security forces vehicles in Karak

3 hours ago
 Canal off take from Sukkur Barrage suspended as re ..

Canal off take from Sukkur Barrage suspended as repair of damaged gates starts

3 hours ago
 Sardar Saleem urges Ulema to play role in promotin ..

Sardar Saleem urges Ulema to play role in promoting peace, brotherhood

3 hours ago
RDA seals illegally constructed factory on 'Lakho' ..

RDA seals illegally constructed factory on 'Lakho' Road

3 hours ago
 Education budget for Balochistan increased by 52 p ..

Education budget for Balochistan increased by 52 per cent

3 hours ago
 70 % approved schemes part of Balochistan PSDP: Bu ..

70 % approved schemes part of Balochistan PSDP: Bugti

3 hours ago
 President pays tribute to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto o ..

President pays tribute to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto on her 71st birthday anniversar ..

3 hours ago
 Mashhood congratulates Mahnoor, Mehwish, Haider Su ..

Mashhood congratulates Mahnoor, Mehwish, Haider Sultan for winning Gold Medals

3 hours ago
 World 'cannot afford Lebanon to become another Gaz ..

World 'cannot afford Lebanon to become another Gaza’: UN chief

3 hours ago

More Stories From World