Olympics Opening Ceremony Rehearsal Postponed Due To Strong Seine Flow: City
Faizan Hashmi Published June 22, 2024 | 02:00 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) A rehearsal for the Paris Olympics opening ceremony planned for Monday has been postponed because the river Seine is flowing so fast, city authorities said on Friday.
After several weeks of rainy weather, the Seine is currently flowing at a level five times stronger than its normal summer reading, meaning it would be impossible to "draw the most relevant lessons" from a rehearsal on Monday, the city authorities and the Olympics organisers said.
The rehearsal was to have featured all of the barges which will be used in the July 26 ceremony.
Paris 2024 will be the first Olympics in history to take the opening ceremony out of its traditional setting of the main Games stadium.
Recent Stories
Tribunal seeks election record for 6 constituencies
EAD, ADB sign $250 mln promoting sustainable PPP program loan
71st birth anniversary of Benazir Bhutto celebrated in Abbottabad
Mohsin Naqvi condemns IED explosion near security forces vehicles in Karak
Canal off take from Sukkur Barrage suspended as repair of damaged gates starts
Sardar Saleem urges Ulema to play role in promoting peace, brotherhood
RDA seals illegally constructed factory on 'Lakho' Road
Education budget for Balochistan increased by 52 per cent
70 % approved schemes part of Balochistan PSDP: Bugti
President pays tribute to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto on her 71st birthday anniversar ..
Mashhood congratulates Mahnoor, Mehwish, Haider Sultan for winning Gold Medals
World 'cannot afford Lebanon to become another Gaza’: UN chief
More Stories From World
-
Nortje and De Kock star as South Africa edge England in T20 World Cup50 seconds ago
-
Hamilton tops Barcelona practice as Mercedes boss rails at 'sabotage' claim58 seconds ago
-
Extreme heat is new danger stalking US-bound migrants1 minute ago
-
Yaremchuk the hero as Ukraine come back to beat Slovakia at Euro 202411 minutes ago
-
Tennis: Queen's ATP results31 minutes ago
-
UN Officials voice alarm over massive poverty, humanitarian despair in Afghanistan1 hour ago
-
Austria beat Lewandowski's Poland, Ukraine fight back1 hour ago
-
Euro 2024 results2 hours ago
-
Masked Mbappe benched for France's Euro 2024 Netherlands match2 hours ago
-
World 'cannot afford Lebanon to become another Gaza’: UN chief3 hours ago
-
Huge wildfire kills 11 people in southeastern Turkey4 hours ago
-
Nine months after Gaza war, population entirely dispossessed of livelihood means: UN official4 hours ago