Oman Approves Sputnik V, Sinovac for Emergency Use

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) Oman granted emergency use authorization to Russia's Sputnik V and China's Sinovac vaccines, bringing the number of approved COVID-19 shots up to four, the disease surveillance chief said Thursday.

"Emergency use license has...

been granted in the Sultanate for four vaccines, namely Pfizer-BioNTech, Oxford/AstraZeneca, Sputnik and Sinovac vaccines," Saif Salim Al Abri was quoted as saying by the Times of Oman.

The Arab country of almost 5 million recorded 189 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 256,542. The death toll stands at 2,848.