Oman Bans Entry for Foreigners, Except for Citizens of 5 Gulf Countries - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) Oman restricted entrance for all foreigners to the country amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but exceptions would be made for the citizens of five other Arab countries of the Gulf region, the committee against the spread of the coronavirus said on Sunday.

"The entry into the country of non-citizens of Oman is banned through any checkpoints on land, at sea or through airports, with the exception of citizens of the Persian Gulf countries," the committee said.

Moreover, the Omani authorities prohibited social events, including weddings and memorial services. The new rules would be in force from Tuesday on.

According to the health ministry, Oman has so far confirmed 22 cases of the coronavirus disease ” the majority of cases are travel-related as virus-infected patients have recently visited Iran, the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic in the middle East.