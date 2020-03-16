UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oman Bans Entry For Foreigners, Except For Citizens Of 5 Gulf Countries - Authorities

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 01:50 AM

Oman Bans Entry for Foreigners, Except for Citizens of 5 Gulf Countries - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) Oman restricted entrance for all foreigners to the country amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but exceptions would be made for the citizens of five other Arab countries of the Gulf region, the committee against the spread of the coronavirus said on Sunday.

"The entry into the country of non-citizens of Oman is banned through any checkpoints on land, at sea or through airports, with the exception of citizens of the Persian Gulf countries," the committee said.

Moreover, the Omani authorities prohibited social events, including weddings and memorial services. The new rules would be in force from Tuesday on.

According to the health ministry, Oman has so far confirmed 22 cases of the coronavirus disease ” the majority of cases are travel-related as virus-infected patients have recently visited Iran, the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic in the middle East.

Related Topics

Iran Oman Middle East Sunday All From Arab Coronavirus

Recent Stories

12 new COVID-19 cases in UAE: Ministry of Health a ..

41 minutes ago

Three more recoveries from coronavirus in UAE

41 minutes ago

UAE Football Association suspends footballing acti ..

3 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss nat ..

4 hours ago

Ministry of Education certifies over 22,000 teache ..

5 hours ago

SCMC announces names of members of Emirati Childre ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.