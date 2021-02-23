Oman Bans Entry From 10 Countries Over New COVID-19 Strains From Feb 25

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2021) Oman has decided to suspend entry for arrivals from 10 countries, including Lebanon, Brazil, South Africa and Ethiopia, for 15 days starting from February 25 over new variants of the coronavirus, Oman's Supreme Committee tasked with tackling COVID-19 said on Monday.

"Citizens of 10 countries, including Lebanon, Brazil, South Africa, Ethiopia, as well as those who have visited these countries if they applied for entry within the past 14 days, are banned from entering the Sultanate of Oman from 12:00 local time [08:00 GMT] on February 25 for 15 days," the committee said in a statement posted on Twitter.

The ban does not apply to the citizens of Oman, diplomats, medical personnel and their family members, the committee added.

The Omani authorities have also advised the country's residents against traveling abroad in the near future unless absolutely necessary.

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic last year, the sultanate has confirmed more than 139,000 infections, including 1,555 fatalities and over 130,600 recoveries.