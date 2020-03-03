UrduPoint.com
Oman Bans Visitors From Countries Hit By Coronavirus Outbreak

Faizan Hashmi 27 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 01:30 AM

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) Oman will not let in travelers from countries hit by the COVID-19 coronavirus disease even if they go through territories that are clear of the virus, the Foreign Ministry said Monday.

"Visitors to the Sultanate from countries where the disease is prevalent...

will not be allowed to enter by air, sea or land even if they transit through other countries and have valid visas," it tweeted.

The ministry said this was a precautionary measure against the virus spillover from "some countries," which it did not name.

China leads the global infection tally despite seeing a slowdown in the pace of reported cases. More than 60 countries have confirmed infections globally, with South Korea, Italy and Iran emerging as virus hotbeds last month.

