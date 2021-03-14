UrduPoint.com
CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2021) The Omani government banned the Clubhouse drop-in audio chat due to a lack of permit from the country's Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA), Omani WAF news service reported on Sunday.

The TRA confirmed to the media outlet that the popular invitation-only app was blocked as it was not licensed by the regulator.

It added that the use of the encrypted Voice over internet Protocol (VoIP) applications was generally prohibited in the sultanate, with the exception of Skype, Google Meet, and Zoom, which were unblocked last March due to the pandemic to facilitate distance learning and work in the public and private sectors.

Clubhouse app works as a social networking platform that allows audio communication within exclusive groups but restricts recording or further spread of content. It was first launched in 2020, but started gaining popularity at the beginning of 2021. Clubhouse now has around 10 million weekly active users, up from 600,000 in December 2020.

