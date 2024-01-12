Open Menu

Oman Condemns US, UK Strikes On Rebel-held Yemen

Faizan Hashmi Published January 12, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Oman condemns US, UK strikes on rebel-held Yemen

Muscat, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) Oman condemned American and British strikes on targets in Yemen on Friday, warning of the risk of escalating conflict in the region.

Oman, a mediator in attempts to end Yemen's long-running civil war, expressed its "worry" at the strikes on Huthi targets that, according to the Huthis, left five people dead.

The Gulf sultanate "can only condemn the use of military action by friendly countries" while Israel pursues war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, said a foreign ministry spokesman, according to official media.

"Oman has warned several times about the risk of the extension of the conflict in the region due to the ongoing Israeli aggression against the Palestinian territories," it said.

