Oman Denies Warning Tehran Of Planned US Attack - Foreign Ministry

Tue 25th June 2019 | 12:30 AM

Oman Denies Warning Tehran of Planned US Attack - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) Oman has never passed a message from the United States to Iran, warning the latter of a possible attack in light of the downing of a US intelligence drone by Iranian forces, Oman's Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

Reuters reported on Friday, citing two Iranian officials, that Tehran received a message from US President Donald Trump, sent through an Omani official, warning it about Washington's plans to attack the Islamic republic in the wake of a US spy drone downing over Iran. Both Trump and Keivan Khosravi, a spokesman for Iran's Supreme National Security Council, have denied the reports.

"[Oman] is watching current regional developments with concern and hopes Iran and the United States will show restraint and resolve issues that remain between them. [Oman] confirms that the media reports concerning [the incident] .... are false," the foreign ministry tweeted.

Last week, the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed to have downed a US surveillance drone in its airspace over the coastal Hormozgan province. The US Central Command has, in turn, said that the drone was operating and shot down in international airspace over the Strait of Hormuz. Following the incident, US President Donald Trump said the United States was ready for retaliatory strikes on Iran before later calling them off, claiming they would have been "disproportionate."

The security situation in the middle East has been steadily declining since early May, when the United States started building up its military presence in the region in what National Security Advisor John Bolton called a clear message to Iran. According to the Pentagon, an aircraft carrier strike group, Patriot missiles, B-52 bombers and F-15 fighters were deployed to the region.

