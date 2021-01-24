UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oman Extends Land Border Closure For 1 More Week Over COVID-19 - Reports

Sumaira FH 12 seconds ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 06:20 PM

Oman Extends Land Border Closure for 1 More Week Over COVID-19 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2021) The authorities of Oman have extended the closure of land borders for one more week, until February 1, as part of efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19, state-run Oman news Agency reported on Sunday.

In December, the Arab nation closed land, sea and air borders for one week as a new COVID-19 mutation was discovered in some countries.

On January 17, the authorities closed the land border for one week.

According to the media outlet, the Supreme Committee tasked with tackling the circumstances of the pandemic decided to keep the country's land borders closed for one more week, until February 1.

Oman has recorded over 133,000 cases of COVID-19 and 1,521 fatalities. Over 126,000 people have recovered from the infection.

Related Topics

Oman January February December Border Sunday Media From Arab

Recent Stories

E-Ramadan Content Market concludes successfully

20 minutes ago

UAE leads Arab, Asian countries in resuming rugby ..

20 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Chairman of Sudanese Sovereig ..

35 minutes ago

ENOC Group wins ‘Sword of Honour’ award by Bri ..

50 minutes ago

DEWA upgrades water infrastructure with pioneering ..

1 hour ago

Jafza, STAR-K Kosher to promote production of kosh ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.