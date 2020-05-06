Oman Extends Travel Restrictions in Muscat Area Until May 29 Amid Pandemic - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

The Omani authorities have extended restrictions to enter and exit the capital province of Muscat until May 29 due to the spread of the coronavirus disease, despite having the lowest number of infection cases among the Gulf countries, the Oman News Agency reported on Tuesday

According to the media outlet, the Mutrah district in Muscat, as well as the market area in the town of Jalan Bani Buali, will remain closed until May 29.

The Omani authorities have also previously announced that the academic year would end on May 7 in all public and private schools.

According to the sultanate's Health Ministry, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 2,735, while the death toll stands at 12. A total of 858 patients have recovered.