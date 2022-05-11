Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi praised Russia's role in the process of restoration of the Iranian nuclear deal, formally known as the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), adding that he hopes the agreement will be reached despite the negotiations stalling

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2022) Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi praised Russia's role in the process of restoration of the Iranian nuclear deal, formally known as the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), adding that he hopes the agreement will be reached despite the negotiations stalling.

"I would like to make special mention of Russia's constructive role in the resumption of negotiations on the JCPOA. We hope that this will eventually lead to the signing of a new agreement. We are not happy that the pace of negotiations has slowed," Albusaidi said at a joint press conference after his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Muscat.

On Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov paid an official visit to Oman to discuss bilateral relations, cooperation and the situation in Ukraine. Beside Albusaidi, he also met with Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tarik and Deputy Prime Minister Fahd bin Mahmoud Al-Said.

JCPOA was signed by Iran along with the five permanent members of UN Security Council (China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States), Germany and the European Union in 2015.

Former US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the deal in 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Tehran.

In April 2021, the remaining parties to the agreement, together with the US, began negotiations to restore the nuclear deal, working in Vienna. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell announced a pause in the Vienna talks "due to external factors" in March 2022.

In May, the EU resumed attempts to revive the talks on the nuclear deal. On Wednesday, Deputy Secretary General of the European External Action Service Enrique Mora held talks in Tehran with Iran's senior officials, including top nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani. In connection with the visit, Iran announced that it is ready to conclude a new nuclear agreement if the US immediately lifts sanctions.