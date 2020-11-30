UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oman Following Information About Sputnik V Vaccine - Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan 48 seconds ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 06:50 PM

Oman Following Information About Sputnik V Vaccine - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) Oman is monitoring information about Russian coronavirus vaccine and will use it if the vaccine reaches wide usage, the country ambassador to Russia, Yousef bin Issa al Zadjali, said Monday.

According to the diplomat, Oman is in contact with the World Health Organization abut potential coronavirus vaccines.

Oman welcomes potential cooperation with Russia on the vaccine and will coordinate with Moscow via diplomatic agencies, if the Russian vaccine is approved for wide use, the ambassador said.

Related Topics

World Moscow Russia Oman Coronavirus

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Czech Republic

21 minutes ago

Govt spent around Rs 47 billion to revamp power tr ..

57 minutes ago

Samsung Internet 13.0 Takes Your Browsing Experien ..

1 hour ago

Khalid Khurshid Khan elected as 3rd minister of Gi ..

1 hour ago

Raza Hasan sent home after Covid-19 protocol breac ..

1 hour ago

OIC must compel India to reverse post-August 5 act ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.