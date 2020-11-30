Oman Following Information About Sputnik V Vaccine - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) Oman is monitoring information about Russian coronavirus vaccine and will use it if the vaccine reaches wide usage, the country ambassador to Russia, Yousef bin Issa al Zadjali, said Monday.

According to the diplomat, Oman is in contact with the World Health Organization abut potential coronavirus vaccines.

Oman welcomes potential cooperation with Russia on the vaccine and will coordinate with Moscow via diplomatic agencies, if the Russian vaccine is approved for wide use, the ambassador said.