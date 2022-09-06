Oman Fully Restored Power Supply Across Country - Authority

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) Omani specialists have completely restored the power supply throughout the country, in particular, in the capital province of Muscat, the Sultanate's Authority of Public Services Regulation said on Twitter on Tuesday.

On Monday, the authority reported that a sudden power outage affected Muscat, among other provinces in the country, impacting energy, telecommunications and aviation sectors.

"The electricity has been restored to all areas affected by the blackout and connected to the Main Interconnected System," the report said.

The authority has launched an investigation to find out the reasons that led to the blackout in order to avoid similar incidents in the future, according to the report.

This is the first incident of its kind that has happened in prosperous Oman, which does not lack fuel for electricity generation.