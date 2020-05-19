Oman Health Ministry Registers 292 New COVID-19 Positive Tests as Foreign Cases Surge

A further 292 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Oman over the past 24 hours, with the bulk of the new positive tests reported among foreign nationals, the country's Health Ministry said on Tuesday

According to the latest statistical bulletin, 173 foreign nationals tested positive for the disease over the past day, in contrast to the 119 new cases reported among Omani citizens.

The latest daily increase is a significant rise from the 193 new cases, of them 121 among foreigners and 72 among Omani citizens, reported on Monday.

The COVID-19 death toll in Oman has risen by one to 26, the ministry confirmed.

A further 78 people who have tested positive for the disease have been discharged over the past 24 hours, raising the overall number of recoveries to 1,574, the ministry said.

All passenger air travel to and from the Omani capital of Muscat, with the exception of repatriation flights, has been suspended since March 29, and a lockdown is in force in the capital city until May 29. The lockdown measures were extended on May 6 amid a surge in cases.