Oman Health Ministry Registers 292 New COVID-19 Positive Tests as Foreign Cases Surge

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) A further 292 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Oman over the past 24 hours, with the bulk of the new positive tests reported among foreign nationals, the country's Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

According to the latest statistical bulletin, 173 foreign nationals tested positive for the disease over the past day, in contrast to the 119 new cases reported among Omani citizens.

The latest daily increase is a significant rise from the 193 new cases, of them 121 among foreigners and 72 among Omani citizens, reported on Monday.

The COVID-19 death toll in Oman has risen by one to 26, the ministry confirmed.

A further 78 people who have tested positive for the disease have been discharged over the past 24 hours, raising the overall number of recoveries to 1,574, the ministry said.

All passenger air travel to and from the Omani capital of Muscat, with the exception of repatriation flights, has been suspended since March 29, and a lockdown is in force in the capital city until May 29. The lockdown measures were extended on May 6 amid a surge in cases.

Elsewhere in the region, public health officials in Qatar reported 1,637 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, a steady rise from the 1,365 new positive tests reported on Monday.

No new deaths were reported over the given period leaving the total death toll at 15, according to the Ministry of Public Health's daily update.

Public health officials also confirmed that 735 people were discharged over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of recoveries to 5,634. There are still 29,957 active cases of the disease in Qatar, the ministry stated.

On Monday, the Qatari government ordered all shops, with the exception of pharmacies and food stores, to close until the end of the month as the number of cases continues to surge.

Bahrain's Ministry of Health has reported 190 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, taking the overall case total to 7,374. Public health officials in the country confirmed that 117 of the new positive tests were reported among foreign workers.

A further 21 people in Bahrain have been discharged after contracting the disease, raising the total number of recoveries to 2,952.

Lockdown measures in Bahrain were eased as early as April 9, as shopping malls and non-essential stores were allowed to open, providing that employees and clients wear face masks and observe social distancing measures.