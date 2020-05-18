Oman Health Ministry Says 63% of 193 New COVID-19 Cases Among Foreigners

A further 193 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in Oman over the past 24 hours, with 63 percent of the new positive tests being reported among foreigners, the country's Health Ministry said on Monday

In total, 121 of the new cases were reported among foreigners and 72 more Omani citizens tested positive for the disease, the ministry said in a post on Twitter. Public health officials in the country confirmed 157 new cases the day before.

The health ministry also confirmed that the COVID-19 death toll in the country has risen by two over the past 24 hours.

Since the start of the outbreak, 25 people have died after contracting the coronavirus disease in Oman.

The COVID-19 case total in Oman now stands at 5,379, the ministry said. A total of 1,496 people have now been discharged, up 31 from the previous day.

The Omani authorities suspended all passenger air services to and from Muscat on March 29, and a lockdown is in force in the capital city until May 29. The lockdown measures were extended on May 6 amid a continued rise in cases.