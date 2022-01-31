UrduPoint.com

Oman Hopes for Strengthening of Relations Between Syria, Arab World - Foreign Minister

Oman is counting on the restoration of Syria's relations with the Arab world to avoid the mistakes of the past, Oman's Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi said on Monday

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) Oman is counting on the restoration of Syria's relations with the Arab world to avoid the mistakes of the past, Oman's Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi said on Monday.

"My meeting with President Assad today included a message of greeting from Sultan Haitham bin Tarik to the leadership and people of Syria and an affirmation of the connection between the two states' economies, culture and history. We are looking for opportunities of deepening relations in the common interest... We hope to see the development of these relations. At the level of the Arab region, intensive efforts are being made by a number of states to normalize the situation, resolve the mistakes of the past and develop common Arab cooperation," Albusaidi told the press following a meeting with Syrian President Bashar Assad in Damascus.

Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad, in turn, said that at the last meeting of Arab countries at the level of foreign ministries, several issues regarding common Arab interests were unofficially discussed. "We always look positively at the present and future of Syria in the heart of the common Arab idea," he added.

Last July, Albusaidi announced Oman's support for restoring Syria's membership in the Arab League, which was formally suspended in 2011. The Syrian foreign minister said in an interview with the state-run Syrian broadcaster earlier that Damascus was working on building good relations with a number of Arab states and was interested in further steps in this direction.

