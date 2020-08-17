UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oman, Israel Discuss 'recent Developments' After UAE Deal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 11:55 PM

Oman, Israel discuss 'recent developments' after UAE deal

Oman's foreign minister spoke to his Israeli counterpart on Monday, Muscat said, the first contact since Israel normalised ties with the United Arab Emirates last week

Muscat, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ):Oman's foreign minister spoke to his Israeli counterpart on Monday, Muscat said, the first contact since Israel normalised ties with the United Arab Emirates last week.

Yusuf bin Alawi subsequently spoke with a top Palestinian official, Oman added.

The Israel-UAE deal, announced by US President Donald Trump on Thursday, is only the third such accord Israel has struck with an Arab country, and raises theprospect of similar deals with other pro-Western Gulf states.

Bin Alawi and Israel's Gabi Ashkenazi spoke via telephone about "recent developments in the region," Oman's foreign ministry said on Twitter.

Related Topics

Israel Twitter Oman Trump Muscat United Arab Emirates Top Arab

Recent Stories

GCC Secretary-General strongly denounces Iran’s ..

1 minute ago

SSC, DRASSA sign agreement

1 hour ago

DFM achieves 96% compliance in listed companies’ ..

1 hour ago

UAE’s constant price GDP amounts to AED368.52 bi ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Zayed launches the &#039;25 Years of Pr ..

1 hour ago

Dubai South Properties launches ten-year rent-to-o ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.