Oman, Israel discuss 'recent developments' after UAE deal

Muscat, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ):Oman's foreign minister spoke to his Israeli counterpart on Monday, Muscat said, the first contact since Israel normalised ties with the United Arab Emirates last week.

Yusuf bin Alawi subsequently spoke with a top Palestinian official, Oman added.

The Israel-UAE deal, announced by US President Donald Trump on Thursday, is only the third such accord Israel has struck with an Arab country, and raises theprospect of similar deals with other pro-Western Gulf states.

Bin Alawi and Israel's Gabi Ashkenazi spoke via telephone about "recent developments in the region," Oman's foreign ministry said on Twitter.