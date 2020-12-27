UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oman Launches COVID-19 Vaccination, Health Minister Among 1st To Get Shot - State Media

Sumaira FH 17 seconds ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 02:50 PM

Oman Launches COVID-19 Vaccination, Health Minister Among 1st to Get Shot - State Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2020) Oman began COVID-19 vaccination on Sunday, and Health Minister Ahmed Bin Mohammed Al-Saidi has become among the first to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech shot, the state ONA news agency reported.

Earlier in the week, the Gulf country received the first batch of 15,600 vaccine doses.

In January 2021, the sultanate expects to get another 28,000 doses, according to Al-Saidi.

Oman has so far confirmed over 128,000 COVID-19 cases, including more than 120,000 recoveries and 1,491 deaths.

Related Topics

Oman January Sunday

Recent Stories

UAE Attorney-General prohibits posting of video of ..

20 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid approves Dubai Government&#039 ..

1 hour ago

UAEU research team extracts date seed oil to make ..

2 hours ago

EAD wins &#039;Outstanding Contribution to Biodive ..

2 hours ago

DEWA’s work on sustainability attracts internati ..

3 hours ago

EU countries start COVID-19 vaccination campaign

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.