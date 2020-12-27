Oman Launches COVID-19 Vaccination, Health Minister Among 1st to Get Shot - State Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2020) Oman began COVID-19 vaccination on Sunday, and Health Minister Ahmed Bin Mohammed Al-Saidi has become among the first to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech shot, the state ONA news agency reported.

Earlier in the week, the Gulf country received the first batch of 15,600 vaccine doses.

In January 2021, the sultanate expects to get another 28,000 doses, according to Al-Saidi.

Oman has so far confirmed over 128,000 COVID-19 cases, including more than 120,000 recoveries and 1,491 deaths.