Oman Lifts Coronavirus-Related Night Curfew Starting From Saturday

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) Oman decided on Thursday to lift a night curfew which has been in effect there for one and a half months, starting Saturday, the nation's Supreme Committee to Combat Coronavirus said.

Since March 25, Oman imposed a ban on the movement of people and vehicles across the country from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. local time (from 16:00 to 01:00 GMT). During the holy month of Ramadan, the ban was reduced by two hours, thus being from 9 p.m. until 4 a.m.

"The ban on the movement of people and cars in cities and between provinces will be lifted from Saturday, May 15.

At the same time, shops should still close at 8 p.m., with the exception of food markets," the committee said, as cited by the state-run Oman news Agency.

Stores and restaurants should accommodate only 50% of the maximum possible number of visitors, the committee added. In addition, only half of the staff of Oman's organizations and companies can work from offices, while the rest are required to do their jobs remotely.

Since the start of the pandemic, over 202,000 people have been infected in Oman. Over 186,000 individuals have recovered, and 2,148 have died from the disease.