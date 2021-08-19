Oman Makes Vaccination Compulsory for Access to Public Venues Starting September

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) Oman's COVID-19 task force said on Thursday that vaccination against the coronavirus will become mandatory for citizens to be able to enter public service buildings and various commercial venues, including restaurants, starting September 1.

"[Coming] into force on Wednesday September 1st 2021: To adopt the principle of vaccination as a condition to access government and private sector units, plus commercial complexes, restaurants and other commercial activities, as well as attendance to cultural, sport and other collective events," the Supreme Committee on COVID-19 said in a statement.

Another regulation coming into force on September 1 is that foreign travelers will be required to be fully vaccinated with one of the vaccines approved in Oman ” these include Sputnik V, Pfizer/BioNTech, Oxford/AstraZeneca, and Sinovac ” and undergo a PCR test upon arrival.

Travelers testing positive will have to be quarantined for a week and get another test on the eighth day, the committee said.

The curfew from 5 p.m.-4 a.m. (13:00-00:00 GMT) restricting business activities and movement will be lifted this coming Saturday, the committee said.

Oman confirmed 186 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, which brought the total to 300,914, and seven new related fatalities, bringing the total death toll to 4,020.