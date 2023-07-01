Open Menu

Oman May Become Transit Route For Russian Goods To Middle East, Asia - Business Council

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 01, 2023 | 12:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2023) Oman may become a transit route for Russian energy along with other goods to the middle East and Southeast Asia because of Oman's geographical location suitable for processing transport flows via the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), Vladimir Dergachev, Executive Director of the Russian-Oman business Council, told Sputnik.

"It is advisable to view Oman more broadly as a window to the Middle East region and Southeast Asian countries ... We would consider the development of the India-Iran-Oman logistics hub as a central hub in the Persian Gulf and Central Asia, where the Omani port of Sohar .

.. is expected to play a key role," Dergachev told Sputnik.

The director also said that Oman's geographical location provided for cross-border transportation and servicing of transport flows via the North-South transport corridor.

The expert went on to say that the countries of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf would be connected by a 2,244-kilometer (1,394-mile) railway network in the future, with its construction launched by an Emirati-Omani company this spring. The railway network will simplify the transshipment of goods via Oman by connecting the country's three main ports with other Gulf states, he added.

