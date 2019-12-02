UrduPoint.com
Oman Proposes Holding Conference On Middle East, Yemen - Iranian Foreign Ministry

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 11:50 PM

Oman Proposes Holding Conference on Middle East, Yemen - Iranian Foreign Ministry

Omani Foreign Minister Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah proposed during a meeting in Tehran with his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Zarif, holding a conference intended to calm tensions in the Middle East, particularly Yemen, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2019) Omani Foreign Minister Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah proposed during a meeting in Tehran with his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Zarif, holding a conference intended to calm tensions in the middle East, particularly Yemen, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"In this regard, holding an inclusive and comprehensive conference with the presence of all countries with a stake (in the region) could be helpful," the Omani foreign minister said.

The Iranian minister, in turn, said that Tehran supported any initiative aimed at reducing tensions in the Middle East, emphasizing the need to calm the situation in Yemen. Zarif added that Iran was taking the dialogue between all the regional countries seriously, and the Iranian peace initiative in the Strait of Hormuz would also benefit the Middle East.

In 2013, then newly elected Iranian President Hassan Rouhani proposed establishing a permanent regional forum for dialogue between Middle Eastern countries.

In September 2019, Rouhani presented an updated version that he dubbed the Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE) or the Hormuz Peace Initiative. Its goal is to form a UN-backed coalition of regional countries to ensure maritime safety and security in the wake of the increased number of anonymous attacks on oil tankers in the Hormuz Strait and the Persian Gulf earlier this year.

