Oman Ready To Mediate US-Iran Dispute If Required - Senior Lawmaker

Muhammad Irfan 21 seconds ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 06:06 PM

Oman Ready to Mediate US-Iran Dispute If Required - Senior Lawmaker

Oman is ready to mediate the dispute between the United States and Iran, if necessary, Mohammed Abu-Bakar Salim Ghassani, the deputy chairman of the lower house of the Omani parliament, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) Oman is ready to mediate the dispute between the United States and Iran, if necessary, Mohammed Abu-Bakar Salim Ghassani, the deputy chairman of the lower house of the Omani parliament, told Sputnik.

The United States and Iran have been increasingly at odds over the past year, starting with Washington exiting Iran nuclear deal and reinstating sanctions against the country. The United States has blamed Iran for a recent attack on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman, which Tehran has strongly denied. Most recently, Iran has shot down a US drone that it said was breaching Iran's borders.

"In relation to such confrontations, the Sultanate of Oman has a neutral position. And it always ... intervenes in conflicts when it is demanded to do so and uses dialogue to resolve differences between countries, if required. I think the Sultanate of Oman has a lot of experience in this matter. And if they want the Sultanate of Oman to intervene in resolving these differences, it is ready," Ghassani said, when asked if Oman was ready to mediate the conflict.

